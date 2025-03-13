Code Q&A: SPD Requirements

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: SPD's required by 230.67(A) shall be an integral part of the service equipment or shall be located _____.

a) immediately adjacent thereto

b) within 3 ft of the service equipment

c) within 10 ft of the service equipment

d) within sight of the service equipment

See answer below.

Answer: a) immediately adjacent thereto

Per Sec. 230.67(B): "The SPD shall be an integral part of the service equipment or shall be located immediately adjacent thereto."

These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.