  • Newsletter Subscriptions
  • Magazine Subscription
    • ID 57245818 © Mrchan | Dreamstime.com
    67d1dc7203bdaeb4e1cc4400 Dreamstime Xl 57245818
    1. National Electrical Code
    2. Q&A

    Code Q&A: SPD Requirements

    March 13, 2025
    Test your knowledge of the NEC with this challenging question.

    Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

    Question: SPD's required by 230.67(A) shall be an integral part of the service equipment or shall be located _____.

    a) immediately adjacent thereto

    b) within 3 ft of the service equipment

    c) within 10 ft of the service equipment

    d) within sight of the service equipment

    See answer below.

     

     

     

     

    Answer: a) immediately adjacent thereto

    Per Sec. 230.67(B): "The SPD shall be an integral part of the service equipment or shall be located immediately adjacent thereto."

    These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.

    About the Author

    Mike Holt

    Mike Holt is the owner of Mike Holt Enterprises (www.MikeHolt.com), one of the largest electrical publishers in the United States. He earned a master's degree in the Business Administration Program (MBA) from the University of Miami. He earned his reputation as a National Electrical Code (NEC) expert by working his way up through the electrical trade. Formally a construction editor for two different trade publications, Mike started his career as an apprentice electrician and eventually became a master electrician, an electrical inspector, a contractor, and an educator. Mike has taught more than 1,000 classes on 30 different electrical-related subjects — ranging from alarm installations to exam preparation and voltage drop calculations. He continues to produce seminars, videos, books, and online training for the trade as well as contribute monthly Code content to EC&M magazine.

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Latest from Q&A

    ID 360841573 © Kenishirotie | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_xl_360841573
    ID 342911317 © May1985 | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_xxl_342911317
    ID 355536544 © Tatsiana Kuryanovich | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_xxl_355536544

    Most Read

    Sponsored