Code Q&A: Classifying Hazardous (Classified) Locations

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: Hazardous (classified) locations shall be classified depending on the properties of the _____ that could be present, and the likelihood that a flammable or combustible concentration or quantity is present.

a) flammable or combustible liquid-produced vapors

b) flammable gases

c) combustible dusts or fiber/flyings

d) all of these

Answer: d) all of these

According to Sec. 500.5(A)(1), "Locations shall be classified depending on the properties of the flammable gase, flammable liquid-produced vapor, combustible liquid-produced vapors, combustible dusts, or fiber/flyings that could be present, and the likelihood that a flammable or combustible concentration or quantity is present."

