Code Q&A: Classifying Hazardous (Classified) Locations

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.
Question: Hazardous (classified) locations shall be classified depending on the properties of the _____ that could be present, and the likelihood that a flammable or combustible concentration or quantity is present.
a) flammable or combustible liquid-produced vapors
b) flammable gases
c) combustible dusts or fiber/flyings
d) all of these
See answer below.
Answer: d) all of these
According to Sec. 500.5(A)(1), "Locations shall be classified depending on the properties of the flammable gase, flammable liquid-produced vapor, combustible liquid-produced vapors, combustible dusts, or fiber/flyings that could be present, and the likelihood that a flammable or combustible concentration or quantity is present."
These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.