Code Q&A: Connecting Equipment Grounding Conductor Contacts

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: Receptacles and cord connectors that have equipment grounding conductor contacts shall have those contacts connected to _____.

a) the enclosure

b) a bonding bushing

c) an equipment grounding conductor

d) any of these

See answer below.

Answer: c) an equipment grounding conductor

Per Sec. 406.4(C): "The equipment grounding conductor contacts of receptacles shall be connected to an equipment grounding conductor of the circuit supplying the receptacle in accordance with Sec. 250.146."

These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.