    • Code Q&A: Connecting Equipment Grounding Conductor Contacts

    Test your knowledge of the NEC with this challenging question.
    June 12, 2025
    ID 354804127 © May1985 | Dreamstime.com
    6841ac9e9807abcb39e9dd97 Dreamstime Xxl 354804127

    Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

    Question: Receptacles and cord connectors that have equipment grounding conductor contacts shall have those contacts connected to _____.

    a) the enclosure

    b) a bonding bushing

    c) an equipment grounding conductor

    d) any of these

    See answer below.

     

     

     

     

    Answer: c) an equipment grounding conductor

    Per Sec. 406.4(C): "The equipment grounding conductor contacts of receptacles shall be connected to an equipment grounding conductor of the circuit supplying the receptacle in accordance with Sec. 250.146."

    These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.

    About the Author

    Mike Holt

    Mike Holt is the owner of Mike Holt Enterprises (www.MikeHolt.com), one of the largest electrical publishers in the United States. He earned a master's degree in the Business Administration Program (MBA) from the University of Miami. He earned his reputation as a National Electrical Code (NEC) expert by working his way up through the electrical trade. Formally a construction editor for two different trade publications, Mike started his career as an apprentice electrician and eventually became a master electrician, an electrical inspector, a contractor, and an educator. Mike has taught more than 1,000 classes on 30 different electrical-related subjects — ranging from alarm installations to exam preparation and voltage drop calculations. He continues to produce seminars, videos, books, and online training for the trade as well as contribute monthly Code content to EC&M magazine.

    Sign up for EC&M Newsletters
    Get the latest news and updates.

    Related

    Code Q&A: NEC Requirement for Equipment Grounding When LFNC is Used
    Code Q&A: Raceways
    Solve EV Charging challenges for a seamless transition
    Sponsored
    Electrical Conduit Comparison Chart
    Sponsored

    Voice Your Opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!