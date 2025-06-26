    • Code Q&A: Insulated Conductors and Cables in Wet Locations

    Test your knowledge of the NEC with this challenging question.
    June 26, 2025
    Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

    Question: Insulated conductors and cables used in wet locations shall be _____.

    a) moisture-impervious metal-sheathed

    b) types MTW, RHW, RHW-2, TW, THW, THW-2, THHW, THWN, THWN-2, XHHW, XHHW-2, XHWN, XHWN-2 or ZW

    c) of a type listed for use in wet locations

    d) any of these

    Answer: d) any of these

    Section 310.10(C) of the 2023 NEC contains the requirements for using insulated conductors and cables in wet locations. All of the above answers are listed there.

    These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.

    About the Author

    Mike Holt

    Mike Holt is the owner of Mike Holt Enterprises (www.MikeHolt.com), one of the largest electrical publishers in the United States. He earned a master's degree in the Business Administration Program (MBA) from the University of Miami. He earned his reputation as a National Electrical Code (NEC) expert by working his way up through the electrical trade. Formally a construction editor for two different trade publications, Mike started his career as an apprentice electrician and eventually became a master electrician, an electrical inspector, a contractor, and an educator. Mike has taught more than 1,000 classes on 30 different electrical-related subjects — ranging from alarm installations to exam preparation and voltage drop calculations. He continues to produce seminars, videos, books, and online training for the trade as well as contribute monthly Code content to EC&M magazine.

