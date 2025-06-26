Code Q&A: Insulated Conductors and Cables in Wet Locations

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: Insulated conductors and cables used in wet locations shall be _____.

a) moisture-impervious metal-sheathed

b) types MTW, RHW, RHW-2, TW, THW, THW-2, THHW, THWN, THWN-2, XHHW, XHHW-2, XHWN, XHWN-2 or ZW

c) of a type listed for use in wet locations

d) any of these

See answer below.

Answer: d) any of these

Section 310.10(C) of the 2023 NEC contains the requirements for using insulated conductors and cables in wet locations. All of the above answers are listed there.

