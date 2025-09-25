Code Q&A: Small-Appliance Branch Circuits

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.
Question: The two or more small-appliance branch circuits specified in Sec. 210.52(B)(1) shall have _____.
a) no more than one outlet
b) no other outlets
c) unlimited outlets
d) supply only one appliance
See answer below.
Answer: b) no other outlets
Per Sec. 210.52(B)(2): "The two or more small-appliance branch circuits specified in 210.52(B)(1) shall have no other outlets."
These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.
