Code Q&A: Small-Appliance Branch Circuits

Question: The two or more small-appliance branch circuits specified in Sec. 210.52(B)(1) shall have _____.

a) no more than one outlet

b) no other outlets

c) unlimited outlets

d) supply only one appliance

See answer below.

 

 

 

 

Answer: b) no other outlets

Per Sec. 210.52(B)(2): "The two or more small-appliance branch circuits specified in 210.52(B)(1) shall have no other outlets."

These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.

