Code Q&A: Small-Appliance Branch Circuits

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: The two or more small-appliance branch circuits specified in Sec. 210.52(B)(1) shall have _____.

a) no more than one outlet

b) no other outlets

c) unlimited outlets

d) supply only one appliance

See answer below.

Answer: b) no other outlets

Per Sec. 210.52(B)(2): "The two or more small-appliance branch circuits specified in 210.52(B)(1) shall have no other outlets."

