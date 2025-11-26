Code Q&A: NEC Requirement for Hubs with Service Masts

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: Where conduits are used as service masts, hubs shall be _____ for use with service-entrance equipment.

a) identified

b) approved

c) of a heavy-duty type

d) listed

See answer below.

Answer: a) identified

Section 230.28(A) states, “Hubs intended for use with a conduit that serves as a service mast shall be identified for use with service-entrance equipment."

These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.