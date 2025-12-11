Code Q&A: TC-ER-JP Cable Uses Permitted

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.
Question: TC-ER-JP cable shall be permitted for _____ in one- and two-family dwelling units.
a) branch circuits
b) feeders
c) branch circuits and feeders
d) service conductors
Answer: c) branch circuits and feeders
Section 336.10(9) permits TC-ER-JP cable "For one- and two-family dwelling units."
