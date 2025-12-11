Code Q&A: TC-ER-JP Cable Uses Permitted

Test your knowledge of the NEC with this challenging question.
Dec. 11, 2025
ID 388889597 © Zolak Zolak | Dreamstime.com
6939d3a7ad1ee17a8a9a92b1 Dreamstime Xxl 388889597

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: TC-ER-JP cable shall be permitted for _____ in one- and two-family dwelling units. 

a) branch circuits

b) feeders

c) branch circuits and feeders

d) service conductors

See answer below.

 

 

 

 

Answer: c) branch circuits and feeders

Section 336.10(9) permits TC-ER-JP cable "For one- and two-family dwelling units." 

These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.

About the Author

Mike Holt

Mike Holt

Mike Holt is the owner of Mike Holt Enterprises (www.MikeHolt.com), one of the largest electrical publishers in the United States. He earned a master's degree in the Business Administration Program (MBA) from the University of Miami. He earned his reputation as a National Electrical Code (NEC) expert by working his way up through the electrical trade. Formally a construction editor for two different trade publications, Mike started his career as an apprentice electrician and eventually became a master electrician, an electrical inspector, a contractor, and an educator. Mike has taught more than 1,000 classes on 30 different electrical-related subjects — ranging from alarm installations to exam preparation and voltage drop calculations. He continues to produce seminars, videos, books, and online training for the trade as well as contribute monthly Code content to EC&M magazine.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Code Q&A: Hydromassage Bathtubs
Code Q&A: Connections and Splices
Smarter, smaller, stronger medium voltage
Sponsored
See SureSeT MV in action
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!