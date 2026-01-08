Code Q&A: Motor Disconnecting Means

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.
Question: A motor disconnecting means can be a listed _____.
a) molded case circuit breaker
b) motor-circuit switch rated in horsepower
c) molded case switch
d) any of these
See answer below.
Answer: d) any of these
Section 430.109(A)(1) permits a motor disconnecting means to be a listed motor-circuit switch rated in horsepower. Section 430.109(A)(2) permits a listed molded case circuit breaker, and Sec. 430.109(A)(3) permits a listed molded case switch.
