Code Q&A: Motor Disconnecting Means

Test your knowledge of the NEC with this challenging question.
Jan. 8, 2026
ID 412094711 © Mohd Izzuan Roslan | Dreamstime.com
695eb0b02678ba4d97dddcce Dreamstime Xxl 412094711

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: A motor disconnecting means can be a listed _____.

a) molded case circuit breaker

b) motor-circuit switch rated in horsepower

c) molded case switch

d) any of these

See answer below.

 

 

 

 

Answer: d) any of these

Section 430.109(A)(1) permits a motor disconnecting means to be a listed motor-circuit switch rated in horsepower. Section 430.109(A)(2) permits a listed molded case circuit breaker, and Sec. 430.109(A)(3) permits a listed molded case switch.

These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.

About the Author

Mike Holt

Mike Holt

Mike Holt is the owner of Mike Holt Enterprises (www.MikeHolt.com), one of the largest electrical publishers in the United States. He earned a master's degree in the Business Administration Program (MBA) from the University of Miami. He earned his reputation as a National Electrical Code (NEC) expert by working his way up through the electrical trade. Formally a construction editor for two different trade publications, Mike started his career as an apprentice electrician and eventually became a master electrician, an electrical inspector, a contractor, and an educator. Mike has taught more than 1,000 classes on 30 different electrical-related subjects — ranging from alarm installations to exam preparation and voltage drop calculations. He continues to produce seminars, videos, books, and online training for the trade as well as contribute monthly Code content to EC&M magazine.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Code Q&A: Hydromassage Bathtubs
Code Q&A: Scope of Article 408
Solve EV Charging challenges for a seamless transition
Sponsored
Electrical Conduit Comparison Chart
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!