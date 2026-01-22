Code Q&A: Handhole Enclosure Covers

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: Handhole enclosure covers shall have an identifying mark or logo that prominently identifies the function of the enclosure, such as _____.

a) danger

b) utility

c) high voltage

d) electric

See answer below.

Answer: d) electric

Section 314.30(D) states, "Handhole enclosure covers shall have an identifying mark or logo that prominently identifies the function of the enclosure, such as electric."

