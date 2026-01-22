Code Q&A: Handhole Enclosure Covers

Test your knowledge of the NEC with this challenging question.
Jan. 22, 2026
ID 14041161 © Ragsac19 | Dreamstime.com
6970f0a0f927493712d212f4 Dreamstime Xxl 14041161

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: Handhole enclosure covers shall have an identifying mark or logo that prominently identifies the function of the enclosure, such as _____.

a) danger

b) utility

c) high voltage

d) electric

See answer below.

 

 

 

 

Answer: d) electric

Section 314.30(D) states, "Handhole enclosure covers shall have an identifying mark or logo that prominently identifies the function of the enclosure, such as electric."

These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.

About the Author

Mike Holt

Mike Holt

Mike Holt is the owner of Mike Holt Enterprises (www.MikeHolt.com), one of the largest electrical publishers in the United States. He earned a master's degree in the Business Administration Program (MBA) from the University of Miami. He earned his reputation as a National Electrical Code (NEC) expert by working his way up through the electrical trade. Formally a construction editor for two different trade publications, Mike started his career as an apprentice electrician and eventually became a master electrician, an electrical inspector, a contractor, and an educator. Mike has taught more than 1,000 classes on 30 different electrical-related subjects — ranging from alarm installations to exam preparation and voltage drop calculations. He continues to produce seminars, videos, books, and online training for the trade as well as contribute monthly Code content to EC&M magazine.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Code Q&A: Handhole Enclosure Covers
Code Q&A: Hydromassage Bathtubs
Electrical Conduit Comparison Chart
Sponsored
Considerations for Direct Burial Conduit
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!