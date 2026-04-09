Code Q&A: Plate Electrodes

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: Plate electrodes shall be installed not less than _____ below the surface of the earth.

a) 30 in.

b) 4 ft

c) 52 in.

d) 6 ft

See answer below.

Answer: a) 30 in.

Section 250.53(A)(5) states, "Plate electrodes shall be installed not less than 30 in. below the surface of the earth."

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