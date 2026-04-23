Code Q&A: Scope of Art. 600

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: Article 600 covers the installation of conductors, equipment, and field wiring for _____, and outline lighting, regardless of voltage.

a) electric signs

b) retrofit kits

c) neon tubing

d) all of these

See answer below.

Answer: a) 30 in.

Section 600.1 states, "This article covers the installation of conductors, equipment, and field wiring for electric signs, retrofit kits, neon tubing, and outline lighting, regardless of voltage."

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