Code Q&A: Securing MC Cable

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: Unless otherwise permitted in the Code, MC cable shall be secured at intervals not exceeding _____.

a) 2 ft

b) 4 ft

c) 6 ft

d) 8 ft

See answer below.

Answer: c) 6 ft

Section 330.30(B) confirms, "Unless otherwise permitted in this Code, cables shall be secured at intervals not exceeding 6 ft."

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