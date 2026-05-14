Code Q&A: Securing MC Cable

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.
Question: Unless otherwise permitted in the Code, MC cable shall be secured at intervals not exceeding _____.
a) 2 ft
b) 4 ft
c) 6 ft
d) 8 ft
See answer below.
Answer: c) 6 ft
Section 330.30(B) confirms, "Unless otherwise permitted in this Code, cables shall be secured at intervals not exceeding 6 ft."
These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates