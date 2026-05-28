Code Q&A: Receptacle Terminals Marked CO/ALR

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: Receptacle terminals marked CO/ALR shall be permitted to be used with _____ conductors.

a) aluminum

b) copper

c) copper-clad aluminum

d) any of these

See answer below.

Answer: d) any of these

Section 406.3(D)(2) states, "Terminals marked CO/ALR shall be permitted to be used with aluminum, and copper, copper-clad aluminum conductors."

These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.