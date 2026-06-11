Code Q&A: Overhead Service Conductors

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: Overhead service conductors installed over roofs shall have a vertical clearance of not less than _____ above the roof surface.

a) 2 ft

b) 4 ft

c) 6 ft 6 in.

d) 8 ft 6 in.

See answer below.

Answer: d) 8 ft 6 in.

Section 230.24(A) states, "Conductors shall have a vertical clearance of not less than 8 ft 6 in. above the roof surface."

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