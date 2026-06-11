Code Q&A: Overhead Service Conductors

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.
Question: Overhead service conductors installed over roofs shall have a vertical clearance of not less than _____ above the roof surface.
a) 2 ft
b) 4 ft
c) 6 ft 6 in.
d) 8 ft 6 in.
See answer below.
Answer: d) 8 ft 6 in.
Section 230.24(A) states, "Conductors shall have a vertical clearance of not less than 8 ft 6 in. above the roof surface."
These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.
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