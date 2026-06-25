Code Q&A: Overcurrent Devices for PV Source Circuits

Test your knowledge of the NEC with this challenging question.
June 25, 2026
Add Us On Google
ID 68846902 © Pichetw | Dreamstime.com
6a298838df1a7d2368f54c4e Dreamstime Xxl 68846902

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: Overcurrent devices for PV source circuits shall be sized not less than _____ of the maximum currents calculated in Sec. 690.8(A).

a) 80%

b) 100%

c) 125%

d) 250%

See answer below.

 

 

 

 

Answer: c) 125%

Section 690.9(B)(1) specifies, "The minimum conductor size with an ampacity not less than the maximum currents calculated in Sec. 690.80(A) multiplied by 125%."

These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.

About the Author

Mike Holt

Mike Holt

Mike Holt is the owner of Mike Holt Enterprises (www.MikeHolt.com), one of the largest electrical publishers in the United States. He earned a master's degree in the Business Administration Program (MBA) from the University of Miami. He earned his reputation as a National Electrical Code (NEC) expert by working his way up through the electrical trade. Formally a construction editor for two different trade publications, Mike started his career as an apprentice electrician and eventually became a master electrician, an electrical inspector, a contractor, and an educator. Mike has taught more than 1,000 classes on 30 different electrical-related subjects — ranging from alarm installations to exam preparation and voltage drop calculations. He continues to produce seminars, videos, books, and online training for the trade as well as contribute monthly Code content to EC&M magazine.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Understanding Serious Injury & Fatalities in the Construction Industry
Code Q&A: Overhead Service Conductors
Going Underground: Best Practices for Burying Utilities
Sponsored
Electrical Conduit Comparison Chart
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!