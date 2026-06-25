Code Q&A: Overcurrent Devices for PV Source Circuits

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: Overcurrent devices for PV source circuits shall be sized not less than _____ of the maximum currents calculated in Sec. 690.8(A).

a) 80%

b) 100%

c) 125%

d) 250%

See answer below.

Answer: c) 125%

Section 690.9(B)(1) specifies, "The minimum conductor size with an ampacity not less than the maximum currents calculated in Sec. 690.80(A) multiplied by 125%."

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