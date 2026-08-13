Code Q&A: Splicing Service Conductors

Test your knowledge of the NEC with this challenging question.
Aug. 13, 2026
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Question: Fill in the blank. If used to splice service conductors, _____ must be marked “suitable for use on the line side of service equipment” or equivalent.

a) devices for splices and taps

b) power distribution blocks

c) pressure connectors

d) all of these

See answer below.

 

 

 

 

Answer: d) all of these

Section 230.46 requires that devices for splices and taps, power distribution blocks, and pressure connectors shall "be marked or identified as “suitable for use on the line side of service equipment” or equivalent."

About the Author

Ryan Jackson

Ryan Jackson

Ryan Jackson is a National Electrical Code instructor and textbook author in the Salt Lake City, Utah area. He is also a technical consultant for the Steel Tube Institute. He is a member of Code-Making Panels 3 and 17 for the National Electrical Code and serves on several technical committees for UL Standards and Engagement. He is certified as an inspector in electrical, building, mechanical, and plumbing codes, and has taught the NEC and NFPA 70E at the national level over the last three decades.

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