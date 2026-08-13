Code Q&A: Splicing Service Conductors

Question: Fill in the blank. If used to splice service conductors, _____ must be marked “suitable for use on the line side of service equipment” or equivalent.
a) devices for splices and taps
b) power distribution blocks
c) pressure connectors
d) all of these
See answer below.
Answer: d) all of these
Section 230.46 requires that devices for splices and taps, power distribution blocks, and pressure connectors shall "be marked or identified as “suitable for use on the line side of service equipment” or equivalent."
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