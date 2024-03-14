Code Q&A: NEC Requirements for IMC

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: Where IMC enters a box, fitting, or other enclosure, _____ shall be provided to protect the wire from abrasion unless the design of the box, fitting, or enclosure affords equivalent protection.

a) a bushing

b) duct seal

c) electrical tape

d) seal fittings

Answer: a) a bushing

As specified by Sec. 342.46 of the 2023 NEC, "Where a conduit enters a box, fitting, or other enclosure, a bushing shall be provided to protect the wire from abrasion unless the design of the box, fitting, or enclosure affords equivalent protection."

