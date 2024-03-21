Code Quiz: Plate Electrode Requirements

Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: Fill in the blank. The minimum size plate used as a grounding electrode is _______.

Answer: 12 in. X 12 in.

Explanation: Section 250.52(A) (7) requires a minimum of 2 square feet of exposed surface for a plate electrode, a 12 in. X 12 in. plate would be 1 square feet per side.

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]