Code Q&A: NEC Requirement for Panelboards

Question: Panelboards supplied by a 3-phase, 4-wire, delta-connected system shall have the phase with the higher voltage-to-ground connected to the _____ phase.

a) A

b) B

c) C

d) any of these

Answer: b) B

According to Sec. 408.3(E)(1), "The B phase shall be that phase having the higher voltage to ground on 3-phase, 4-wire, delta-connected systems."

