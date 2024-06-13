  • Newsletter Subscriptions
  • Magazine Subscription
    • Photo 108557536 © Printezis | Dreamstime.com
    664f6b64b6661b54fe816c44 Dreamstime Xxl 108557536
    1. National Electrical Code
    2. Quizzes

    Test Your Code IQ — June 2024

    June 13, 2024
    How much do you know about the National Electrical Code?

    Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com.

    All questions and answers are based on the 2023 NEC.

    Q1: Portable distribution and termination boxes installed outdoors at carnivals, circuses, or fairs shall be weatherproof and mounted so the bottom of the enclosure is not less than _____ above the ground.

    a) 6 in.

    b) 8 in.

    c) 10 in.

    d) 12 in.

     

    Q2: Conductors of dissimilar metals shall not be intermixed in a terminal or splicing connector where physical contact occurs between dissimilar conductors unless the device is _____ for the purpose and conditions of use.

    a) identified

    b) listed

    c) approved

    d) designed

     

    Q3: Expansion fittings for PVC conduit shall be provided to compensate for thermal expansion and contraction where the length change, in accordance with Table 352.44(A), is expected to be _____ or greater in a straight run between securely mounted items such as boxes, cabinets, elbows, or other conduit terminations.

    a) 1⁄16 in.

    b) 1⁄8 in.

    c) ¼ in.

    d) ½ in.

     

    Q4: Short-circuit and ground-fault protection for a branch-circuit to which a motor or motor-operated appliance is connected shall be capable of carrying the _____ current of the motor.

    a) ampacity

    b) time delay

    c) thermal protection

    d) starting

     

    Q5: The requirements of Article _____ pertaining to PV source circuits shall not apply to ac modules or ac module systems. The PV source circuit, conductors, and inverters shall be considered as internal components of an ac module or ac module system.

    a) 660

    b) 670

    c) 680

    d) 690

     

    Q6: The conductors described in Sec. 310.4 shall be permitted for use in any of the _____ covered in Chapter 3 and as specified in their respective tables or as permitted elsewhere in the Code. 

    a) wiring methods

    b) cables

    c) conduits

    d) tubing

     

    Answers:

    Q1: a) 6 in.

    Section 525.22(A) states, "If installed outdoors, the box shall be of weatherproof construction and mounted so that the bottom of the enclosure is not less than 6 in. above ground."

    Q2: a) identified

    As specified by Sec. 110.14, "Conductors of dissimilar metals shall not be intermixed in a terminal or splicing connector where physical contact occurs between dissimilar conductors unless the device is identified for the purpose and conditions of use."

    Q3: c) ¼ in.

    Per Sec. 352.44(A): "Expansion fittings for PVC conduit shall be provided to compensate for thermal expansion and contraction where the length change, in accordance with Table 352.44(A), is expected to be ¼ in. or greater in a straight run between securely mounted items such as boxes, cabinets, elbows, or other conduit terminations."

    Q4: d) starting

    According to Sec. 430.52(B), "The motor branch-circuit short-circuit and ground-fault protective device shall be capable of carrying the starting current of the motor."

    Q5: d) 690

    As stated in Sec. 690.6(A), "The requirements of Article 690 pertaining to PV source circuits shall not apply to ac modules or ac module systems. The PV source circuit, conductors, and inverters shall be considered as internal components of an ac module or ac module system."

    Q6: a) wiring methods

    Per Sec. 310.10: "The conductors described in 310.4 shall be permitted for use in any of the wiring methods covered in Chapter 3 and as specified in their respective tables or as permitted elsewhere in this Code."

    These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.

    About the Author

    Mike Holt

    Mike Holt is the owner of Mike Holt Enterprises (www.MikeHolt.com), one of the largest electrical publishers in the United States. He earned a master's degree in the Business Administration Program (MBA) from the University of Miami. He earned his reputation as a National Electrical Code (NEC) expert by working his way up through the electrical trade. Formally a construction editor for two different trade publications, Mike started his career as an apprentice electrician and eventually became a master electrician, an electrical inspector, a contractor, and an educator. Mike has taught more than 1,000 classes on 30 different electrical-related subjects — ranging from alarm installations to exam preparation and voltage drop calculations. He continues to produce seminars, videos, books, and online training for the trade as well as contribute monthly Code content to EC&M magazine.

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations