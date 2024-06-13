Test Your Code IQ — June 2024

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com.

All questions and answers are based on the 2023 NEC.

Q1: Portable distribution and termination boxes installed outdoors at carnivals, circuses, or fairs shall be weatherproof and mounted so the bottom of the enclosure is not less than _____ above the ground.

a) 6 in.

b) 8 in.

c) 10 in.

d) 12 in.

Q2: Conductors of dissimilar metals shall not be intermixed in a terminal or splicing connector where physical contact occurs between dissimilar conductors unless the device is _____ for the purpose and conditions of use.

a) identified

b) listed

c) approved

d) designed

Q3: Expansion fittings for PVC conduit shall be provided to compensate for thermal expansion and contraction where the length change, in accordance with Table 352.44(A), is expected to be _____ or greater in a straight run between securely mounted items such as boxes, cabinets, elbows, or other conduit terminations.

a) 1⁄16 in.

b) 1⁄8 in.

c) ¼ in.

d) ½ in.

Q4: Short-circuit and ground-fault protection for a branch-circuit to which a motor or motor-operated appliance is connected shall be capable of carrying the _____ current of the motor.

a) ampacity

b) time delay

c) thermal protection

d) starting

Q5: The requirements of Article _____ pertaining to PV source circuits shall not apply to ac modules or ac module systems. The PV source circuit, conductors, and inverters shall be considered as internal components of an ac module or ac module system.

a) 660

b) 670

c) 680

d) 690

Q6: The conductors described in Sec. 310.4 shall be permitted for use in any of the _____ covered in Chapter 3 and as specified in their respective tables or as permitted elsewhere in the Code.

a) wiring methods

b) cables

c) conduits

d) tubing

Answers:

Q1: a) 6 in.

Section 525.22(A) states, "If installed outdoors, the box shall be of weatherproof construction and mounted so that the bottom of the enclosure is not less than 6 in. above ground."

Q2: a) identified

As specified by Sec. 110.14, "Conductors of dissimilar metals shall not be intermixed in a terminal or splicing connector where physical contact occurs between dissimilar conductors unless the device is identified for the purpose and conditions of use."

Q3: c) ¼ in.

Per Sec. 352.44(A): "Expansion fittings for PVC conduit shall be provided to compensate for thermal expansion and contraction where the length change, in accordance with Table 352.44(A), is expected to be ¼ in. or greater in a straight run between securely mounted items such as boxes, cabinets, elbows, or other conduit terminations."

Q4: d) starting

According to Sec. 430.52(B), "The motor branch-circuit short-circuit and ground-fault protective device shall be capable of carrying the starting current of the motor."

Q5: d) 690

As stated in Sec. 690.6(A), "The requirements of Article 690 pertaining to PV source circuits shall not apply to ac modules or ac module systems. The PV source circuit, conductors, and inverters shall be considered as internal components of an ac module or ac module system."

Q6: a) wiring methods

Per Sec. 310.10: "The conductors described in 310.4 shall be permitted for use in any of the wiring methods covered in Chapter 3 and as specified in their respective tables or as permitted elsewhere in this Code."

