Code Quiz: Weatherproof Enclosure Requirements

Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: True or false? An enclosure that is weatherproof is constructed to prevent the entry of water into the enclosure.

See answer below.

Answer: False

Explanation: Weatherproof enclosures are constructed so the weather will not interfere with successful operation, not to exclude water entry (Art. 100).

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]