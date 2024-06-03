  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    1. National Electrical Code
    2. Quizzes

    Code Quiz: Weatherproof Enclosure Requirements

    June 3, 2024
    Test your knowledge of the NEC with this challenging question.

    Based on the 2023 NEC.

    Question: True or false? An enclosure that is weatherproof is constructed to prevent the entry of water into the enclosure.

    See answer below.

     

     

     

     

    Answer: False

    Explanation: Weatherproof enclosures are constructed so the weather will not interfere with successful operation, not to exclude water entry (Art. 100).

    Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]

    About the Author

    John Lupacchino | Senior Design Engineer

    John began his career in electrical construction as an apprentice and worked his way through the trade. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. With more than 35 years of experience, he now plays a vital role in Gaylor Electric’s Engineering Department, where he serves as a senior design engineer. With a focus on design engineering, quality assurance, and code compliance, he has earned the highest level of respect from industry professionals alike. John currently serves as an alternate on NFPA 70 Code Making Panel No. 3. In addition, he enjoys sharing his electrical knowledge through education. As an Associated Builders and Contractors instructor, he continues to help grow a new generation of high-performing construction leaders.

