    1. National Electrical Code
    Code Q&A: NEC Requirement for Terminals of 15A and 20A Snap Switches

    June 13, 2024
    Test your knowledge of the NEC with this challenging question.

    Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

    Question: Terminals of 15A and 20A snap switches not marked CO/ALR shall be used with_____.

    a) copper and copper-clad aluminum conductors only

    b) copper conductors only

    c) aluminum conductors only

    d) copper-clad aluminum conductors only

    See answer below.

     

     

     

     

    Answer: a) copper and copper-clad aluminum conductors only

    Per Sec. 404.14(D)(1): "Terminals of 15A and 20A snap switches not marked CO/ALR shall be used with copper and copper-clad aluminum conductors only."

    These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.

    About the Author

    Mike Holt

    Mike Holt is the owner of Mike Holt Enterprises (www.MikeHolt.com), one of the largest electrical publishers in the United States. He earned a master's degree in the Business Administration Program (MBA) from the University of Miami. He earned his reputation as a National Electrical Code (NEC) expert by working his way up through the electrical trade. Formally a construction editor for two different trade publications, Mike started his career as an apprentice electrician and eventually became a master electrician, an electrical inspector, a contractor, and an educator. Mike has taught more than 1,000 classes on 30 different electrical-related subjects — ranging from alarm installations to exam preparation and voltage drop calculations. He continues to produce seminars, videos, books, and online training for the trade as well as contribute monthly Code content to EC&M magazine.

