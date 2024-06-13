Code Q&A: NEC Requirement for Terminals of 15A and 20A Snap Switches

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: Terminals of 15A and 20A snap switches not marked CO/ALR shall be used with_____.

a) copper and copper-clad aluminum conductors only

b) copper conductors only

c) aluminum conductors only

d) copper-clad aluminum conductors only

Answer: a) copper and copper-clad aluminum conductors only

Per Sec. 404.14(D)(1): "Terminals of 15A and 20A snap switches not marked CO/ALR shall be used with copper and copper-clad aluminum conductors only."

