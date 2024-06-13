Code Q&A: NEC Requirement for Terminals of 15A and 20A Snap Switches

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.
Question: Terminals of 15A and 20A snap switches not marked CO/ALR shall be used with_____.
a) copper and copper-clad aluminum conductors only
b) copper conductors only
c) aluminum conductors only
d) copper-clad aluminum conductors only
Answer: a) copper and copper-clad aluminum conductors only
Per Sec. 404.14(D)(1): "Terminals of 15A and 20A snap switches not marked CO/ALR shall be used with copper and copper-clad aluminum conductors only."
