Code Quiz: Ground Rod Requirements

Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: If multiple ground rods are required, what is the minimum distance required between rods?

See answer below.

Answer: 6 ft

Explanation: As stated in Sec. 250.53(A)(3), "If multiple rod, pipe, or plate electrodes are installed to meet the requirements of this section, they shall not be less than 6 ft apart."

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]