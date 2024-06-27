Code Q&A: NEC Requirement for SPD

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: Where a feeder supplies _____, a surge-protective device (SPD) shall be installed.

a) dwelling and dormitory units

b) hotel and motel guest rooms and suites

c) patient sleeping rooms of nursing homes and limited care facilities

d) all of these



Answer: d) all of these

Section 225.42(A) requires a surge-protective device to be installed where a feeder supplies dwelling units, dormitory units, hotel and motel guest rooms and suites, and patient sleeping rooms of nursing homes and limited care facilities.

