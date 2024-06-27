  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    1. National Electrical Code
    2. Quizzes

    Code Q&A: NEC Requirement for SPD

    June 27, 2024
    Test your knowledge of the NEC with this challenging question.

    Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

    Question: Where a feeder supplies _____, a surge-protective device (SPD) shall be installed.

    a) dwelling and dormitory units

    b) hotel and motel guest rooms and suites

    c) patient sleeping rooms of nursing homes and limited care facilities

    d) all of these

    See answer below.

     

     

     

     

    Answer: d) all of these

    Section 225.42(A) requires a surge-protective device to be installed where a feeder supplies dwelling units, dormitory units, hotel and motel guest rooms and suites, and patient sleeping rooms of nursing homes and limited care facilities.

    These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.

    About the Author

    Mike Holt

    Mike Holt is the owner of Mike Holt Enterprises (www.MikeHolt.com), one of the largest electrical publishers in the United States. He earned a master's degree in the Business Administration Program (MBA) from the University of Miami. He earned his reputation as a National Electrical Code (NEC) expert by working his way up through the electrical trade. Formally a construction editor for two different trade publications, Mike started his career as an apprentice electrician and eventually became a master electrician, an electrical inspector, a contractor, and an educator. Mike has taught more than 1,000 classes on 30 different electrical-related subjects — ranging from alarm installations to exam preparation and voltage drop calculations. He continues to produce seminars, videos, books, and online training for the trade as well as contribute monthly Code content to EC&M magazine.

