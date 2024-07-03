Code Quiz: Ground Ring Requirements

Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: Fill in the blank. A ground ring shall be installed not less than _____ below the surface of the earth.

See answer below.

Answer: 30 in.

Explanation: Per Sec. 250.53 (F): "The ground ring shall be installed not less than 30 in. below the surface of the earth."

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]