    Code Quiz: Ground Ring Requirements

    July 3, 2024
    Test your knowledge of the NEC with this challenging question.

    Based on the 2023 NEC.

    Question: Fill in the blank. A ground ring shall be installed not less than _____ below the surface of the earth.

    See answer below.

     

     

     

     

    Answer: 30 in.

    Explanation: Per Sec. 250.53 (F): "The ground ring shall be installed not less than 30 in. below the surface of the earth."

    Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]

    John Lupacchino | Senior Design Engineer

    John began his career in electrical construction as an apprentice and worked his way through the trade. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. With more than 35 years of experience, he now plays a vital role in Gaylor Electric’s Engineering Department, where he serves as a senior design engineer. With a focus on design engineering, quality assurance, and code compliance, he has earned the highest level of respect from industry professionals alike. John currently serves as an alternate on NFPA 70 Code Making Panel No. 3. In addition, he enjoys sharing his electrical knowledge through education. As an Associated Builders and Contractors instructor, he continues to help grow a new generation of high-performing construction leaders.

