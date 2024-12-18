  • Newsletter Subscriptions
  • Magazine Subscription
    • ID 121703329 © Ala2017bn | Dreamstime.com
    large walk-in closet with white shelves
    1. National Electrical Code
    2. Quizzes

    Test Your Code IQ — December 2024

    Dec. 18, 2024
    How much do you know about the National Electrical Code?

    Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com.

    All questions and answers are based on the 2023 NEC.

    Q1: In clothes closet storage spaces, recessed incandescent or LED luminaires with a completely enclosed light source can be installed in the wall or the ceiling, provided there is a minimum clearance of _____ from the storage space.

    a) 3 in.

    b) 6 in.

    c) 8 in.

    d) 12 in.

     

    Q2: Where single conductor cables comprising each phase, neutral, or grounded conductor of a circuit are connected in parallel in a cable tray, the conductors shall be installed _____, to prevent current imbalance in the paralleled conductors due to inductive reactance.

    a) in groups consisting of not more than three conductors per phase or neutral, or grounded conductor

    b) in groups consisting of not more than one conductor per phase, neutral, or grounded conductor

    c) as individual conductors securely bound to the cable tray

    d) in separate groups

     

    Q3: Where the metal box for a receptacle is surface mounted, direct metal-to-metal contact between the device yoke and the box shall be permitted to ground the receptacle to the box if at least _____ of the insulating washers of the receptacle is (are) removed. 

    a) one

    b) two

    c) three

    d) four

     

    Q4: Where portions of cable raceways or sleeves are required to be sealed due to different temperatures, sealants shall be identified for use with _____, a bare conductor, a shield, or other components.

    a) low temperature conditions

    b) high temperature conditions

    c) a stranded conductor

    d) cable insulation or conductor insulation

     

    Q5: All switchboards, switchgear, and panelboards supplied by a feeder(s) in _____ shall be permanently marked to indicate the identification and physical location where the power supply originates.

    a) other than one- or two-family dwellings

    b) all dwelling units

    c) all nondwelling units

    d) all dwelling units and all nondwelling units

     

    Q6: For stationary motors of 2 hp or less and 300V or less on ac circuits, the motor controller can be an ac-rated only general-use snap switch where the motor full-load current rating is not more than _____ of the rating of the switch.

    a) 50%

    b) 60%

    c) 70%

    d) 80%

     

    Answers:

    Q1: b) 6 in.

    Section 410.16(D)(3) requires, "6 in. for recessed incandescent or LED luminaires with a completely enclosed light source installed in the wall or the ceiling."

    Q2: b) in groups consisting of not more than one conductor per phase, neutral, or grounded conductor

    According to Sec. 392.20(C), "Where single conductor cables comprising each phase, neutral, or grounded conductor of an alternating-current circuit are connected in parallel as permitted in 310.10(G), the conductors shall be installed in groups consisting of not more than one conductor per phase, neutral, or grounded conductor, to prevent current imbalance in the paralleled conductors due to inductive reactance."

    Q3: a) one

    Per Sec. 250.146(A): "At least one of the insulating washers shall be removed from receptacles that do not have a contact yoke or device to ensure direct metal-to-metal contact."

    Q4: d) cable insulation or conductor insulation

    Section 300.7(A) confirms, "Sealants shall be identified for use with cable insulation, conductor insulation, a bare conductor, a shield, or other components."

    Q5: a) other than one- or two-family dwellings

    Per Sec. 408.4(B): "All switchboards, switchgear, and panelboards supplied by a feeder(s) in other than one- or two-family dwellings shall be permanently marked."

    Q6: d) 80%

    Section 430.83(C)(2) specifies, "On ac circuits, a general-use snap switch suitable only for use on ac where the motor full-load current rating is not more than 80% of the ampere rating of the switch."

    These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.

    About the Author

    Mike Holt

    Mike Holt is the owner of Mike Holt Enterprises (www.MikeHolt.com), one of the largest electrical publishers in the United States. He earned a master's degree in the Business Administration Program (MBA) from the University of Miami. He earned his reputation as a National Electrical Code (NEC) expert by working his way up through the electrical trade. Formally a construction editor for two different trade publications, Mike started his career as an apprentice electrician and eventually became a master electrician, an electrical inspector, a contractor, and an educator. Mike has taught more than 1,000 classes on 30 different electrical-related subjects — ranging from alarm installations to exam preparation and voltage drop calculations. He continues to produce seminars, videos, books, and online training for the trade as well as contribute monthly Code content to EC&M magazine.

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations