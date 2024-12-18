Test Your Code IQ — December 2024

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com.

All questions and answers are based on the 2023 NEC.

Q1: In clothes closet storage spaces, recessed incandescent or LED luminaires with a completely enclosed light source can be installed in the wall or the ceiling, provided there is a minimum clearance of _____ from the storage space.

a) 3 in.

b) 6 in.

c) 8 in.

d) 12 in.

Q2: Where single conductor cables comprising each phase, neutral, or grounded conductor of a circuit are connected in parallel in a cable tray, the conductors shall be installed _____, to prevent current imbalance in the paralleled conductors due to inductive reactance.

a) in groups consisting of not more than three conductors per phase or neutral, or grounded conductor

b) in groups consisting of not more than one conductor per phase, neutral, or grounded conductor

c) as individual conductors securely bound to the cable tray

d) in separate groups

Q3: Where the metal box for a receptacle is surface mounted, direct metal-to-metal contact between the device yoke and the box shall be permitted to ground the receptacle to the box if at least _____ of the insulating washers of the receptacle is (are) removed.

a) one

b) two

c) three

d) four

Q4: Where portions of cable raceways or sleeves are required to be sealed due to different temperatures, sealants shall be identified for use with _____, a bare conductor, a shield, or other components.

a) low temperature conditions

b) high temperature conditions

c) a stranded conductor

d) cable insulation or conductor insulation

Q5: All switchboards, switchgear, and panelboards supplied by a feeder(s) in _____ shall be permanently marked to indicate the identification and physical location where the power supply originates.

a) other than one- or two-family dwellings

b) all dwelling units

c) all nondwelling units

d) all dwelling units and all nondwelling units

Q6: For stationary motors of 2 hp or less and 300V or less on ac circuits, the motor controller can be an ac-rated only general-use snap switch where the motor full-load current rating is not more than _____ of the rating of the switch.

a) 50%

b) 60%

c) 70%

d) 80%

Answers:

Q1: b) 6 in.

Section 410.16(D)(3) requires, "6 in. for recessed incandescent or LED luminaires with a completely enclosed light source installed in the wall or the ceiling."

Q2: b) in groups consisting of not more than one conductor per phase, neutral, or grounded conductor

According to Sec. 392.20(C), "Where single conductor cables comprising each phase, neutral, or grounded conductor of an alternating-current circuit are connected in parallel as permitted in 310.10(G), the conductors shall be installed in groups consisting of not more than one conductor per phase, neutral, or grounded conductor, to prevent current imbalance in the paralleled conductors due to inductive reactance."

Q3: a) one

Per Sec. 250.146(A): "At least one of the insulating washers shall be removed from receptacles that do not have a contact yoke or device to ensure direct metal-to-metal contact."

Q4: d) cable insulation or conductor insulation

Section 300.7(A) confirms, "Sealants shall be identified for use with cable insulation, conductor insulation, a bare conductor, a shield, or other components."

Q5: a) other than one- or two-family dwellings

Per Sec. 408.4(B): "All switchboards, switchgear, and panelboards supplied by a feeder(s) in other than one- or two-family dwellings shall be permanently marked."

Q6: d) 80%

Section 430.83(C)(2) specifies, "On ac circuits, a general-use snap switch suitable only for use on ac where the motor full-load current rating is not more than 80% of the ampere rating of the switch."

