Code Quiz: Supports for Rigid Metal Conduit

Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: The maximum distance between supports of straight runs of 1 in. RMC with threaded couplings is ________.

See answer below.

Answer: 12 ft

Explanation: To determine the distance between supports for straight runs of conduit, Sec. 344.30(B)(2) directs readers to Table 344.30(B) which confirms 12 ft as the maximum distance for the installation described above.

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]