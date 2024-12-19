  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    1. National Electrical Code
    Code Quiz: Supports for Rigid Metal Conduit

    Dec. 19, 2024
    Test your knowledge of the NEC with this challenging question.

    Based on the 2023 NEC.

    Question: The maximum distance between supports of straight runs of 1 in. RMC with threaded couplings is ________.

    Answer: 12 ft

    Explanation: To determine the distance between supports for straight runs of conduit, Sec. 344.30(B)(2) directs readers to Table 344.30(B) which confirms 12 ft as the maximum distance for the installation described above.

    Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]

    John Lupacchino | Senior Design Engineer

    John began his career in electrical construction as an apprentice and worked his way through the trade. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. With more than 35 years of experience, he now plays a vital role in Gaylor Electric’s Engineering Department, where he serves as a senior design engineer. With a focus on design engineering, quality assurance, and code compliance, he has earned the highest level of respect from industry professionals alike. John currently serves as an alternate on NFPA 70 Code Making Panel No. 3. In addition, he enjoys sharing his electrical knowledge through education. As an Associated Builders and Contractors instructor, he continues to help grow a new generation of high-performing construction leaders.

