Code Q&A: Insulated Conductors and Cables

Question: Insulated conductors and cables used in _____ shall be Types FEP, FEPB, MTW, PFA, RHH, RHW, RHW-2, SA, THHN, THW, THW-2, THHW, THWN, THWN-2, TW, XHH, XHHW, XHHW-2, XHHN, XHWN, XHWN-2, Z, or ZW.

a) dry and damp locations

b) dry locations

c) damp locations

d) wet and damp locations

See answer below.

Answer: a) dry and damp locations

Per Sec. 310.10(B): "Insulated conductors and cables used in dry and damp locations shall be Types FEP, FEPB, MTW, PFA, RHH, RHW, RHW-2, SA, THHN, THW, THW-2, THHW, THWN, THWN-2, TW, XHH, XHHW, XHHW-2, XHHN, XHWN, XHWN-2, Z, or ZW."

