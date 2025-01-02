Code Quiz: Branch Circuit Sizing Requirements

Based on the 2023 NEC.
Question: What is the minimum size of a branch circuit required for lighting outlets in a single family dwelling unit?
See answer below.
Answer: 10A
Explanation: A 10A branch circuit shall be permitted to supply lighting outlets, according to Sec. 210.23(A)(1).
Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]
Voice your opinion!
Voice your opinion!
To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!
Sponsored Recommendations
Sponsored Recommendations
Latest from Quizzes
Latest from Quizzes
Sponsored
Sponsored