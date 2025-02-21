  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    1. National Electrical Code
    2. Quizzes

    Test Your Code IQ — February 2025

    Feb. 21, 2025
    How much do you know about the National Electrical Code?

    Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com.

    All questions and answers are based on the 2023 NEC.

    Q1: Guest rooms and guest suites in _____ that are provided with permanent provisions for cooking shall have branch circuits installed to meet the rules for dwelling units.

    a) hotels

    b) motels

    c) assisted living facilities

    d) all of these

     

    Q2: Overcurrent protection shall be provided in each ungrounded circuit conductor and shall be located at the point where the conductors receive their _____ except as specified in Sec. 240.21(A) through (H).

    a) power

    b) supply

    c) source

    d) energy

     

    Q3: When using portable receptacles for temporary wiring installations that are not part of the building or structure, employees shall be protected on construction sites by either ground-fault circuit interrupters or by a(an) _____.

    a) insulated conductor program

    b) double insulated conductor program

    c) flexible conductor program

    d) assured equipment grounding conductor program

     

    Q4: The common grounding electrode conductor shall be sized per Sec. 250.66, based on the sum of the circular mil area of the _____ ungrounded conductor(s) of each set of conductors that supply the disconnecting means.

    a) smallest

    b) largest

    c) color of the

    d) material of the

     

    Q5: A disconnecting means in accordance with Parts VI through VIII of Art. 230 shall be provided to _____ all ungrounded conductors of an interconnected electric power production source from the conductors of other systems.

    a) coordinate

    b) disconnect

    c) protect

    d) all of these

     

    Q6: Where there are no adjustment or correction factors required, the feeder conductors rated between 100A and _____ supplying the entire load associated with an individual dwelling unit, Table 310.12(A) shall be permitted to be applied.

    a) 150A

    b) 200A

    c) 300A

    d) 400A

     

    Answers:

    Q1: d) all of these

    Section 210.17 states that guest rooms or suites in hotels, motels, and assisted living facilities “that are provided with permanent provisions for cooking shall have branch circuits installed to meet the rules for dwelling units." 

    Q2: b) supply

    Per Sec. 240.21: "Overcurrent protection shall be provided in each ungrounded circuit conductor and shall be located at the point where the conductors receive their supply except as specified in Sec. 240.21(A) through (H)."

    Q3: d) assured equipment grounding conductor program

    According to Sec. 590.6(B), temporary wiring installations not part of the building or structure "shall have protection in accordance with Sec. 590.6(B)(1) or the assured equipment grounding conductor program per Sec. 590.6(B)(2)."

    Q4: b) largest

    Section 250.64(D)(1) specifies, "The common grounding electrode conductor shall be sized in accordance with Sec. 250.66, based on the sum of the circular mil area of the largest ungrounded conductor(s) of each set of conductors that supplies the disconnecting means."

    Q5: b) disconnect

    Per Sec. 705.11(D): "A disconnecting means in accordance with Parts VI through VIII of Article 230 shall be provided to disconnect all ungrounded conductors of an interconnected electric power production source from the conductors of other systems."

    Q6: d) 400A

    Section 310.12(B) states, "For a feeder rated 100A through 400A, the feeder conductors supplying the entire load associated with a one-family dwelling or the feeder conductors supplying the entire load associated with an individual dwelling unit in a two-family or multifamily dwelling, shall be permitted to have an ampacity not less than 83% of the feeder rating. If no adjustment or correction factors are required, Table 310.12(A) shall be permitted to be applied."

    These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.

    About the Author

    Mike Holt

    Mike Holt is the owner of Mike Holt Enterprises (www.MikeHolt.com), one of the largest electrical publishers in the United States. He earned a master's degree in the Business Administration Program (MBA) from the University of Miami. He earned his reputation as a National Electrical Code (NEC) expert by working his way up through the electrical trade. Formally a construction editor for two different trade publications, Mike started his career as an apprentice electrician and eventually became a master electrician, an electrical inspector, a contractor, and an educator. Mike has taught more than 1,000 classes on 30 different electrical-related subjects — ranging from alarm installations to exam preparation and voltage drop calculations. He continues to produce seminars, videos, books, and online training for the trade as well as contribute monthly Code content to EC&M magazine.

