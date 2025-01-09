Code Q&A: Raceways

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: Raceways shall be _____ between outlet, junction, or splicing points prior to the installation of conductors.

a) installed complete

b) tested for ground faults

c) a minimum of 80% complete

d) torqued

See answer below.

Answer: a) installed complete

As stated in Sec. 300.18(A), raceways "shall be installed complete between outlet, junction, or splicing points prior to the installation of conductors or cables."

These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.