Code Quiz: Grounded Conductor Requirement

Based on the 2023 NEC.
Question: Fill in the blank. The grounded conductor used to ground the frame of a range shall be ________ or larger copper.
See answer below.
Answer: 10 AWG
Explanation: Section 250.140(B)(s) states, "The grounded conductor is not smaller than 10 AWG copper."
Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]
Voice your opinion!
Voice your opinion!
To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!
Sponsored Recommendations
Sponsored Recommendations