Code Q&A: EMT

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: EMT shall not be used where _____.

a) subject to severe physical damage or used for the support of luminaires or other equipment except conduit bodies no larger than the largest trade size of the tubing

b) embedded in concrete

c) protected from corrosion only by enamel

d) installed in wet locations

Answer: a) subject to severe physical damage or used for the support of luminaires or other equipment except conduit bodies no larger than the largest trade size of the tubing

Section 358.12(1) and (2) state that EMT shall not be used where subject to severe physical damage or used for the support of luminaires or other equipment except conduit bodies no larger than the largest trade size of the tubing.

