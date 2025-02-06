Code Quiz: Clearance from Box Wall to Installed Device

Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: Fill in the blank. The clearance from the box wall to the installed device shall not be less than ______.

See answer below.

Answer: 1/2 in.

Explanation: Section 314.24(C)(2) states, "The clearance from the box wall to the installed device or equipment shall not be less than 1/2 in."

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]