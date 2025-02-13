Code Q&A: Wire-Type EGC

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: A wire-type equipment grounding conductor can be identified by _____.

a) a continuous outer finish that is green

b) being bare

c) a continuous outer finish that is green with one or more yellow stripes

d) any of these

See answer below.

Answer: d) any of these

The requirements for identification of wire-type equipment grounding conductors is found in Section 250.119(A). All of the above answers are listed in this section as a suitable form of identification.

