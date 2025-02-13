  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    Code Q&A: Wire-Type EGC

    Feb. 13, 2025
    Test your knowledge of the NEC with this challenging question.

    Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

    Question: A wire-type equipment grounding conductor can be identified by _____.

    a) a continuous outer finish that is green

    b) being bare

    c) a continuous outer finish that is green with one or more yellow stripes

    d) any of these

    See answer below.

     

     

     

     

    Answer: d) any of these

    The requirements for identification of wire-type equipment grounding conductors is found in Section 250.119(A). All of the above answers are listed in this section as a suitable form of identification. 

    These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.

    About the Author

    Mike Holt

    Mike Holt is the owner of Mike Holt Enterprises (www.MikeHolt.com), one of the largest electrical publishers in the United States. He earned a master's degree in the Business Administration Program (MBA) from the University of Miami. He earned his reputation as a National Electrical Code (NEC) expert by working his way up through the electrical trade. Formally a construction editor for two different trade publications, Mike started his career as an apprentice electrician and eventually became a master electrician, an electrical inspector, a contractor, and an educator. Mike has taught more than 1,000 classes on 30 different electrical-related subjects — ranging from alarm installations to exam preparation and voltage drop calculations. He continues to produce seminars, videos, books, and online training for the trade as well as contribute monthly Code content to EC&M magazine.

