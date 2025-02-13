Code Q&A: Wire-Type EGC

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.
Question: A wire-type equipment grounding conductor can be identified by _____.
a) a continuous outer finish that is green
b) being bare
c) a continuous outer finish that is green with one or more yellow stripes
d) any of these
Answer: d) any of these
The requirements for identification of wire-type equipment grounding conductors is found in Section 250.119(A). All of the above answers are listed in this section as a suitable form of identification.
