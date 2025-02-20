Code Quiz: Length Requirement for Bonding Jumpers

Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: Fill in the blank. If installed on the outside, the length of the bonding jumper or conductor or equipment bonding jumper shall not exceed ________ and shall be routed with the raceway or enclosure.

See answer below.

Answer: 6 ft

Explanation: Section 250.102(E)(2) specifies, "If installed on the outside, the length of the bonding jumper or conductor or equipment bonding jumper shall not exceed 6 ft and shall be routed with the raceway or enclosure."

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]