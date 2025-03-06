  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    Code Quiz: Sizing Requirements in the NEC

    March 6, 2025
    Test your knowledge of the NEC with this challenging question.

    Based on the 2023 NEC.

    Question: If the hot and neutral conductors of a feeder are increased in size due to voltage drop is the equipment grounding conductor also required to be increased in size?

    See answer below.

     

     

     

     

    Answer: Yes

    Explanation: Section 250.122 (B) requires the equipment grounding conductor to be increased in size proportionately to the increase in circular mil area of the ungrounded conductors.

    Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]

    About the Author

    John Lupacchino | Senior Design Engineer

    John began his career in electrical construction as an apprentice and worked his way through the trade. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. With more than 35 years of experience, he now plays a vital role in Gaylor Electric’s Engineering Department, where he serves as a senior design engineer. With a focus on design engineering, quality assurance, and code compliance, he has earned the highest level of respect from industry professionals alike. John currently serves as an alternate on NFPA 70 Code Making Panel No. 3. In addition, he enjoys sharing his electrical knowledge through education. As an Associated Builders and Contractors instructor, he continues to help grow a new generation of high-performing construction leaders.

