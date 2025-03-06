Code Quiz: Sizing Requirements in the NEC

Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: If the hot and neutral conductors of a feeder are increased in size due to voltage drop is the equipment grounding conductor also required to be increased in size?

Answer: Yes

Explanation: Section 250.122 (B) requires the equipment grounding conductor to be increased in size proportionately to the increase in circular mil area of the ungrounded conductors.

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]