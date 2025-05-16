Test Your Code IQ — May 2025

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com.

All questions and answers are based on the 2023 NEC.

Q1: For permanently installed spas or hot tubs in other than one-family dwellings, a clearly labeled emergency shutoff or control switch for the purpose of stopping the motor(s) that provides power to the recirculation system and jet system shall be installed at a point _____ to the users and, not less than 5 ft away, adjacent to, and within sight of the spa or hot tub.

a) accessible

b) readily accessible

c) available

d) of the pneumatic type and accessible

Q2: For all other installations supplied by a feeder(s) or branch circuit(s) and not specifically identified in Sec. 225.39(A) through (C), the feeder or branch-circuit disconnecting means shall have a rating of not less than _____.

a) 20A

b) 30A

c) 40A

d) 60A

Q3: The primary overcurrent protective device for a transformer supplying a fire pump shall carry the sum of the locked-rotor current of the fire pump motor(s), pressure maintenance pump motor(s), and the full-load current of associated fire pump accessory equipment _____.



a) for 15 minutes

b) for 45 minutes

c) for 3 hours

d) indefinitely

Q4: A(An) _____, with an integral bushed opening, shall be used at the end of a conduit or other raceway that terminates underground where the conductors or cables emerge as a direct burial wiring method.



a) splice kit

b) connector

c) adapter

d) bushing or terminal fitting

Q5: Under Art. 314, screws or other fasteners installed in the field that enter wiring spaces penetrating the wall of a conduit body shall be made _____.



a) within 1⁄8 in. of the conduit body

b) within ¼ in. of the conduit body

c) within 3⁄8 in. of the conduit body

d) flush with the conduit body

Q6: If two or more branch circuits supply devices or equipment on the same yoke or mounting strap, a means to simultaneously disconnect the ungrounded supply conductors shall be provided _____.



a) at the point where the branch circuits originate

b) at the location of the device or equipment

c) at the point where the feeder originates

d) within sight of the device or equipment

Answers:

Q1: b) readily accessible

Section 680.41(A) states, "For other than one-family dwellings, a clearly labeled emergency shutoff or control switch for the purpose of stopping the motor(s) that provides power to the recirculation system and jet system shall be installed at a pointreadily accessible to the users and, not less than 5 ft away, adjacent to, and within sight of the spa or hot tub."

Q2: d) 60A

Per Sec. 225.39(D): "For all other installations, the feeder or branch-circuit disconnecting means shall have a rating of not less than 60A."

Q3: d) indefinitely

As stated in Sec. 695.5(B), "The primary overcurrent protective device(s) shall be selected or set to carry indefinitely the sum of the locked-rotor current of the fire pump motor(s) and the pressure maintenance pump motor(s) and the full-load current of associated fire pump accessory equipment when connected to this power supply."

Q4: d) bushing or terminal fitting

Section 300.5(H) confirms, "A bushing, or terminal fitting, with an integral bushed opening shall be used at the end of a conduit or other raceway that terminates underground where the conductors or cables emerge as a direct burial wiring method."

Q5: d) flush with the conduit body

Per Sec. 314.5(7): "Screws or other fasteners penetrating the wall of a conduit body shall be made flush with the conduit body interior."

Q6: a) at the point where the branch circuits originate

According to Sec. 210.7, "If two or more branch circuits supply devices or equipment on the same yoke or mounting strap, a means to simultaneously disconnect the ungrounded supply conductors shall be provided at the point where the branch circuits originate."

