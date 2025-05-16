    • ID 135619708 © Eskymaks | Dreamstime.com
    Test Your Code IQ — May 2025

    May 16, 2025
    How much do you know about the National Electrical Code?

    Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com.

    All questions and answers are based on the 2023 NEC.

    Q1: For permanently installed spas or hot tubs in other than one-family dwellings, a clearly labeled emergency shutoff or control switch for the purpose of stopping the motor(s) that provides power to the recirculation system and jet system shall be installed at a point _____ to the users and, not less than 5 ft away, adjacent to, and within sight of the spa or hot tub.

    a) accessible

    b) readily accessible

    c) available

    d) of the pneumatic type and accessible

     

    Q2: For all other installations supplied by a feeder(s) or branch circuit(s) and not specifically identified in Sec. 225.39(A) through (C), the feeder or branch-circuit disconnecting means shall have a rating of not less than _____.

    a) 20A

    b) 30A

    c) 40A

    d) 60A

     

    Q3: The primary overcurrent protective device for a transformer supplying a fire pump shall carry the sum of the locked-rotor current of the fire pump motor(s), pressure maintenance pump motor(s), and the full-load current of associated fire pump accessory equipment _____.

    a) for 15 minutes

    b) for 45 minutes

    c) for 3 hours

    d) indefinitely

     

    Q4: A(An) _____, with an integral bushed opening, shall be used at the end of a conduit or other raceway that terminates underground where the conductors or cables emerge as a direct burial wiring method.

    a) splice kit

    b) connector

    c) adapter

    d) bushing or terminal fitting

     

    Q5: Under Art. 314, screws or other fasteners installed in the field that enter wiring spaces penetrating the wall of a conduit body shall be made _____. 

    a) within 1⁄8 in. of the conduit body

    b) within ¼ in. of the conduit body

    c) within 3⁄8 in. of the conduit body

    d) flush with the conduit body

     

    Q6: If two or more branch circuits supply devices or equipment on the same yoke or mounting strap, a means to simultaneously disconnect the ungrounded supply conductors shall be provided _____.

    a) at the point where the branch circuits originate

    b) at the location of the device or equipment

    c) at the point where the feeder originates

    d) within sight of the device or equipment

     

    Answers:

    Q1: b) readily accessible

    Section 680.41(A) states, "For other than one-family dwellings, a clearly labeled emergency shutoff or control switch for the purpose of stopping the motor(s) that provides power to the recirculation system and jet system shall be installed at a pointreadily accessible to the users and, not less than 5 ft away, adjacent to, and within sight of the spa or hot tub."

    Q2: d) 60A

    Per Sec. 225.39(D): "For all other installations, the feeder or branch-circuit disconnecting means shall have a rating of not less than 60A."

    Q3: d) indefinitely

    As stated in Sec. 695.5(B), "The primary overcurrent protective device(s) shall be selected or set to carry indefinitely the sum of the locked-rotor current of the fire pump motor(s) and the pressure maintenance pump motor(s) and the full-load current of associated fire pump accessory equipment when connected to this power supply."

    Q4: d) bushing or terminal fitting

    Section 300.5(H) confirms, "A bushing, or terminal fitting, with an integral bushed opening shall be used at the end of a conduit or other raceway that terminates underground where the conductors or cables emerge as a direct burial wiring method."

    Q5: d) flush with the conduit body

    Per Sec. 314.5(7): "Screws or other fasteners penetrating the wall of a conduit body shall be made flush with the conduit body interior." 

    Q6: a) at the point where the branch circuits originate

    According to Sec. 210.7, "If two or more branch circuits supply devices or equipment on the same yoke or mounting strap, a means to simultaneously disconnect the ungrounded supply conductors shall be provided at the point where the branch circuits originate."

    These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.

    About the Author

    Mike Holt

    Mike Holt is the owner of Mike Holt Enterprises (www.MikeHolt.com), one of the largest electrical publishers in the United States. He earned a master's degree in the Business Administration Program (MBA) from the University of Miami. He earned his reputation as a National Electrical Code (NEC) expert by working his way up through the electrical trade. Formally a construction editor for two different trade publications, Mike started his career as an apprentice electrician and eventually became a master electrician, an electrical inspector, a contractor, and an educator. Mike has taught more than 1,000 classes on 30 different electrical-related subjects — ranging from alarm installations to exam preparation and voltage drop calculations. He continues to produce seminars, videos, books, and online training for the trade as well as contribute monthly Code content to EC&M magazine.

