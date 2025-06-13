Test Your Code IQ — June 2025

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com.

All questions and answers are based on the 2023 NEC.

Q1: In judging equipment, considerations such as cybersecurity for network-connected _____ to address its ability to withstand unauthorized updates and malicious attacks while continuing to perform its intended safety functionality shall be evaluated.

a) normal equipment

b) emergency equipment

c) standby power equipment

d) life safety equipment

Q2: An insulated or covered conductor _____ and larger is permitted, at the time of installation, to be permanently identified as an equipment grounding conductor at each end and at every point where the conductor is accessible.

a) 8 AWG

b) 6 AWG

c) 4 AWG

d) 1/0 AWG

Q3: All single-phase receptacles rated 150V to ground or less, 50A or less and 3-phase receptacles rated 150V to ground or less, _____ or less installed in locker rooms with associated showering facilities shall be GFCI protected.



a) 60A

b) 75A

c) 100A

d) 125A

Q4: Metal cable trays containing only non-power conductors (such as communications, data, and signaling conductors and cables) shall be electrically continuous through approved connections or the use of a(an) _____.



a) grounding electrode conductor

b) bonding jumper

c) equipment grounding conductor

d) any of these

Q5: When replacing a non-grounding-type receptacle where attachment to an equipment grounding conductor does not exist in the receptacle enclosure, a _____ can be used as the replacement.



a) non-grounding-type receptacle

b) grounding receptacle

c) AFCI-type receptacle

d) tamper-resistant receptacle

Q6: Where a feeder supplies branch circuits in which equipment grounding conductors are required, the feeder shall include an _____, to which the equipment grounding conductors of the branch circuits shall be connected.



a) equipment grounding conductor

b) grounding conductor

c) bonding conductor

d) grounded conductor

Answers:

Q1: d) life safety equipment

Per Sec. 110.3(A)(8): "Cybersecurity for network-connected life safety equipment to address its ability to withstand unauthorized updates and malicious attacks while continuing to perform its intended safety functionality."

Q2: c) 4 AWG

Section 250.119(B)(1) permits an insulated or covered conductor 4 AWG or larger if at the time of installation, "it shall be permanently identified as an equipment grounding conductor at each end and at every point where the conductor is accessible."

Q3: c) 100A

Section 210.8(B)(9) confirms all single-phase receptacles rated 150V to ground or less, 50A or less and three-phase receptacles rated 150V to ground or less, 100A or less installed in locker rooms with associated showering facilities shall be GFCI protected.

Q4: b) bonding jumper

Per Sec. 392.60(A): "Metal cable trays containing only non-power conductors shall be electrically continuous through approved connections or the use of a bonding jumper."

Q5: a) non-grounding-type receptacle

According to Sec. 406.4(D)(2)(a), "A non-grounding-type receptacle shall be permitted to be replaced with another non-grounding-type receptacle(s)."

Q6: a) equipment grounding conductor

As stated in Sec. 215.6, "Where a feeder supplies branch circuits in which equipment grounding conductors are required, the feeder shall include or provide an equipment grounding conductor, to which the equipment grounding conductors of the branch circuits shall be connected."

