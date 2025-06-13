    • Test Your Code IQ — June 2025

    How much do you know about the National Electrical Code?
    Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com.

    All questions and answers are based on the 2023 NEC.

    Q1: In judging equipment, considerations such as cybersecurity for network-connected _____ to address its ability to withstand unauthorized updates and malicious attacks while continuing to perform its intended safety functionality shall be evaluated.

    a) normal equipment

    b) emergency equipment

    c) standby power equipment

    d) life safety equipment

     

    Q2: An insulated or covered conductor _____ and larger is permitted, at the time of installation, to be permanently identified as an equipment grounding conductor at each end and at every point where the conductor is accessible.

    a) 8 AWG

    b) 6 AWG

    c) 4 AWG

    d) 1/0 AWG

     

    Q3: All single-phase receptacles rated 150V to ground or less, 50A or less and 3-phase receptacles rated 150V to ground or less, _____ or less installed in locker rooms with associated showering facilities shall be GFCI protected.

    a) 60A

    b) 75A

    c) 100A

    d) 125A

     

    Q4: Metal cable trays containing only non-power conductors (such as communications, data, and signaling conductors and cables) shall be electrically continuous through approved connections or the use of a(an) _____.

    a) grounding electrode conductor

    b) bonding jumper

    c) equipment grounding conductor

    d) any of these

     

    Q5: When replacing a non-grounding-type receptacle where attachment to an equipment grounding conductor does not exist in the receptacle enclosure, a _____ can be used as the replacement.

    a) non-grounding-type receptacle

    b) grounding receptacle

    c) AFCI-type receptacle 

    d) tamper-resistant receptacle

     

    Q6: Where a feeder supplies branch circuits in which equipment grounding conductors are required, the feeder shall include an _____, to which the equipment grounding conductors of the branch circuits shall be connected.

    a) equipment grounding conductor

    b) grounding conductor

    c) bonding conductor

    d) grounded conductor

     

    Answers:

    Q1: d) life safety equipment

    Per Sec. 110.3(A)(8): "Cybersecurity for network-connected life safety equipment to address its ability to withstand unauthorized updates and malicious attacks while continuing to perform its intended safety functionality."

    Q2: c) 4 AWG

    Section 250.119(B)(1) permits an insulated or covered conductor 4 AWG or larger if at the time of installation, "it shall be permanently identified as an equipment grounding conductor at each end and at every point where the conductor is accessible."

    Q3: c) 100A

    Section  210.8(B)(9) confirms all single-phase receptacles rated 150V to ground or less, 50A or less and three-phase receptacles rated 150V to ground or less, 100A or less installed in locker rooms with associated showering facilities shall be GFCI protected.

    Q4: b) bonding jumper

    Per Sec. 392.60(A): "Metal cable trays containing only non-power conductors shall be electrically continuous through approved connections or the use of a bonding jumper."

    Q5: a) non-grounding-type receptacle

    According to Sec. 406.4(D)(2)(a), "A non-grounding-type receptacle shall be permitted to be replaced with another non-grounding-type receptacle(s)."

    Q6: a) equipment grounding conductor

    As stated in Sec. 215.6, "Where a feeder supplies branch circuits in which equipment grounding conductors are required, the feeder shall include or provide an equipment grounding conductor, to which the equipment grounding conductors of the branch circuits shall be connected."

    These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.

    About the Author

    Mike Holt

    Mike Holt is the owner of Mike Holt Enterprises (www.MikeHolt.com), one of the largest electrical publishers in the United States. He earned a master's degree in the Business Administration Program (MBA) from the University of Miami. He earned his reputation as a National Electrical Code (NEC) expert by working his way up through the electrical trade. Formally a construction editor for two different trade publications, Mike started his career as an apprentice electrician and eventually became a master electrician, an electrical inspector, a contractor, and an educator. Mike has taught more than 1,000 classes on 30 different electrical-related subjects — ranging from alarm installations to exam preparation and voltage drop calculations. He continues to produce seminars, videos, books, and online training for the trade as well as contribute monthly Code content to EC&M magazine.

