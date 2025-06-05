    • Code Quiz: Do You Know This Definition?

    Test your knowledge of the NEC with this challenging question.
    June 5, 2025
    ID 353368937 © Contributor Asia | Dreamstime.com
    6840b16e5abb5b92b65f21f2 Dreamstime Xxl 353368937

    Based on the 2023 NEC.

    Question: Metal parts that are connected to establish electrical continuity and conductivity are considered to be __________.

    (A) Connected   (B) Grounded  (C) Bonded  (D) Continuous

    See answer below.

     

     

     

     

    Answer: (C) Bonded.

    Explanation: The definition for "bonded" can be found in Art. 100 of the NEC and defines the term as meaning, "Connected to establish electrical continuity and conductivity."

    Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]

    About the Author

    John Lupacchino

    Senior Design Engineer

    John began his career in electrical construction as an apprentice and worked his way through the trade. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. With more than 35 years of experience, he now plays a vital role in Gaylor Electric’s Engineering Department, where he serves as a senior design engineer. With a focus on design engineering, quality assurance, and code compliance, he has earned the highest level of respect from industry professionals alike. John currently serves as an alternate on NFPA 70 Code Making Panel No. 3. In addition, he enjoys sharing his electrical knowledge through education. As an Associated Builders and Contractors instructor, he continues to help grow a new generation of high-performing construction leaders.

    Sign up for EC&M Newsletters
    Get the latest news and updates.

    Related

    Code Quiz: Sizing Requirements in the NEC
    Code Quiz: NEC Requirements for Clothes Dryer
    EC&M Tech Talk Video — Code Requirements for Disconnecting Means
    Sponsored
    Chapter 9 of the NEC — Part 5
    Sponsored

    Voice Your Opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!