Code Quiz: Do You Know This Definition?

Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: Metal parts that are connected to establish electrical continuity and conductivity are considered to be __________.

(A) Connected (B) Grounded (C) Bonded (D) Continuous

See answer below.

Answer: (C) Bonded.

Explanation: The definition for "bonded" can be found in Art. 100 of the NEC and defines the term as meaning, "Connected to establish electrical continuity and conductivity."

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]