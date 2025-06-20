    • Code Quiz: Uses Permitted for NM Cable

    Test your knowledge of the NEC with this challenging question.
    June 20, 2025
    Based on the 2023 NEC.

    Question: Is type NM cable permitted to be laid across the top of trusses in an attic without being stapled?

    Answer: No.

    Explanation: Section 334.30 requires NM cable to be supported AND secured at intervals not exceeding 4-1/2 ft. The trusses would provide support but not the required securing thus staples would be needed.

    Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]

    About the Author

    John Lupacchino

    Senior Design Engineer

    John began his career in electrical construction as an apprentice and worked his way through the trade. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. With more than 35 years of experience, he now plays a vital role in Gaylor Electric’s Engineering Department, where he serves as a senior design engineer. With a focus on design engineering, quality assurance, and code compliance, he has earned the highest level of respect from industry professionals alike. John currently serves as an alternate on NFPA 70 Code Making Panel No. 3. In addition, he enjoys sharing his electrical knowledge through education. As an Associated Builders and Contractors instructor, he continues to help grow a new generation of high-performing construction leaders.

