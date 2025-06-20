Code Quiz: Uses Permitted for NM Cable

Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: Is type NM cable permitted to be laid across the top of trusses in an attic without being stapled?

See answer below.

Answer: No.

Explanation: Section 334.30 requires NM cable to be supported AND secured at intervals not exceeding 4-1/2 ft. The trusses would provide support but not the required securing thus staples would be needed.

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]