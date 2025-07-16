Test Your Code IQ — July 2025

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com.

All questions and answers are based on the 2023 NEC.

Q1: Wiring for lighting located inside _____ at carnivals, circuses, and fairs shall be securely installed and, where subject to physical damage, shall be provided with mechanical protection.

a) tents and concession areas

b) enclosed amusements

c) open-air amusements

d) all of these

Q2: Plug-in-type back-fed circuit breakers used to terminate field-installed ungrounded supply conductors shall be _____ by an additional fastener that requires more than a pull to release.

a) grounded

b) secured in place

c) shunt tripped

d) current-limited

Q3: Except for the assembly occupancies explicitly covered by Sec. 520.1, Art. 518 covers all buildings or portions of buildings or structures designed or intended for the gathering together of _____ or more persons.



a) 16

b) 50

c) 100

d) 125

Q4: For grounded systems, normally noncurrent-carrying conductive materials enclosing electrical conductors or equipment shall be connected to earth to limit _____ on these materials.



a) the voltage to ground

b) current

c) arcing

d) resistance

Q5: Conductor overload protection shall not be required where the interruption of the _____ would create a hazard, such as in a material-handling magnet circuit or fire pump circuit. However, short-circuit protection is required.



a) circuit

b) line

c) phase

d) system

Q6: If a branch circuit supplies a single nonmotor-operated appliance, the rating of overcurrent protection shall not exceed _____ if the overcurrent protection rating is not marked and the appliance is rated 13.30A or less.



a) 15A

b) 20A

c) 25A

d) 30A

Answers:

Q1: a) tents and concession areas

According to Sec. 525.21(B), "Electrical wiring for lighting, where installed inside of tents and concessions, shall be securely installed and, where subject to physical damage, shall be provided with mechanical protection."

Q2: b) secured in place

Per Sec. 408.36(D): Plug-in-type back-fed circuit breakers "used to terminate field-installed ungrounded supply conductors shall be secured in place by an additional fastener that requires other than a pull to release."

Q3: c) 100

Section 518.1 confirms, "Except for the assembly occupancies explicitly covered by 520.1, this article covers all buildings or portions of buildings or structures designed or intended for the gathering together of _____ or more persons."

Q4: a) the voltage to ground

Per Sec. 250.4(A)(2): "Normally noncurrent-carrying conductive materials enclosing electrical conductors or equipment, or forming part of such equipment, shall be connected to earth so as to limit the voltage to ground on these materials."

Q5: a) circuit

According to Sec. 240.4(A), "Conductor overload protection shall not be required where the interruption of the circuit would create a hazard, such as in a material-handling magnet circuit or fire pump circuit."

Q6: b) 20A

As stated in Sec. 422.11(E)(2), "Not exceed 20A if the overcurrent protection rating is not marked and the appliance is rated 13.30A or less."

