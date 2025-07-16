    • Test Your Code IQ — July 2025

    How much do you know about the National Electrical Code?
    July 16, 2025
    3 min read
    ID 89721468 © Iprintezis | Dreamstime.com
    6859b3d7bafa099e67b69dd4 Dreamstime Xxl 89721468

    Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com.

    All questions and answers are based on the 2023 NEC.

    Q1: Wiring for lighting located inside _____ at carnivals, circuses, and fairs shall be securely installed and, where subject to physical damage, shall be provided with mechanical protection.

    a) tents and concession areas

    b) enclosed amusements

    c) open-air amusements

    d) all of these

     

    Q2: Plug-in-type back-fed circuit breakers used to terminate field-installed ungrounded supply conductors shall be _____ by an additional fastener that requires more than a pull to release.

    a) grounded

    b) secured in place

    c) shunt tripped

    d) current-limited

     

    Q3: Except for the assembly occupancies explicitly covered by Sec. 520.1, Art. 518 covers all buildings or portions of buildings or structures designed or intended for the gathering together of _____ or more persons.

    a) 16

    b) 50

    c) 100

    d) 125

     

    Q4: For grounded systems, normally noncurrent-carrying conductive materials enclosing electrical conductors or equipment shall be connected to earth to limit _____ on these materials.

    a) the voltage to ground

    b) current

    c) arcing

    d) resistance

     

    Q5: Conductor overload protection shall not be required where the interruption of the _____ would create a hazard, such as in a material-handling magnet circuit or fire pump circuit. However, short-circuit protection is required.

    a) circuit

    b) line

    c) phase

    d) system

     

    Q6: If a branch circuit supplies a single nonmotor-operated appliance, the rating of overcurrent protection shall not exceed _____ if the overcurrent protection rating is not marked and the appliance is rated 13.30A or less.

    a) 15A

    b) 20A

    c) 25A

    d) 30A

     

    Answers:

    Q1: a) tents and concession areas

    According to Sec. 525.21(B), "Electrical wiring for lighting, where installed inside of tents and concessions, shall be securely installed and, where subject to physical damage, shall be provided with mechanical protection."

    Q2: b) secured in place

    Per Sec. 408.36(D): Plug-in-type back-fed circuit breakers "used to terminate field-installed ungrounded supply conductors shall be secured in place by an additional fastener that requires other than a pull to release."

    Q3: c) 100

    Section 518.1 confirms, "Except for the assembly occupancies explicitly covered by 520.1, this article covers all buildings or portions of buildings or structures designed or intended for the gathering together of _____ or more persons."

    Q4: a) the voltage to ground

    Per Sec. 250.4(A)(2): "Normally noncurrent-carrying conductive materials enclosing electrical conductors or equipment, or forming part of such equipment, shall be connected to earth so as to limit the voltage to ground on these materials."

    Q5: a) circuit

    According to Sec. 240.4(A), "Conductor overload protection shall not be required where the interruption of the circuit would create a hazard, such as in a material-handling magnet circuit or fire pump circuit."

    Q6: b) 20A

    As stated in Sec. 422.11(E)(2), "Not exceed 20A if the overcurrent protection rating is not marked and the appliance is rated 13.30A or less."

    These materials are provided by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.

    About the Author

    Mike Holt

    Mike Holt is the owner of Mike Holt Enterprises (www.MikeHolt.com), one of the largest electrical publishers in the United States. He earned a master's degree in the Business Administration Program (MBA) from the University of Miami. He earned his reputation as a National Electrical Code (NEC) expert by working his way up through the electrical trade. Formally a construction editor for two different trade publications, Mike started his career as an apprentice electrician and eventually became a master electrician, an electrical inspector, a contractor, and an educator. Mike has taught more than 1,000 classes on 30 different electrical-related subjects — ranging from alarm installations to exam preparation and voltage drop calculations. He continues to produce seminars, videos, books, and online training for the trade as well as contribute monthly Code content to EC&M magazine.

    Sign up for EC&M Newsletters
    Get the latest news and updates.

    Related

    Test Your Code IQ — May 2025
    Test Your Code IQ — March 2025
    Solve EV Charging challenges for a seamless transition
    Sponsored
    2025’s 30 Under 30 EC&M Electrical All Stars: Katie Green
    Sponsored

    Voice Your Opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!