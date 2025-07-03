Code Quiz: Length Requirement for Service Conductors

Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: Is there a specific length requirement for service conductors between where they enter the building and the location of the service disconnect?

Answer: No.

Explanation: Section 230.70(A)(1) requires the service disconnect to be located nearest the point of entrance of the service conductors. There is no specific dimension given. A local jurisdiction may have a specific maximum distance that is allowed, but the NEC does not.

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]