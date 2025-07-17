    • Code Quiz: Entrance/Exit Requirements for Rooms Containing Electrical Distribution Equipment

    Test your knowledge of the NEC with this challenging question.
    July 17, 2025
    Based on the 2023 NEC.

    Question: When does the room containing electrical distribution equipment require a second entrance / exit?

    See answer below.

     

     

     

     

    Answer: When the equipment is rated 1200A or more and is over 6 ft wide.

    Explanation: According to the requirements of Sec. 110.26(C)(2), a second entrance is required if the equipment is rated 1200A or more and is over 6 ft wide. 

    Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]

    About the Author

    John Lupacchino

    Senior Design Engineer

    John began his career in electrical construction as an apprentice and worked his way through the trade. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. With more than 35 years of experience, he now plays a vital role in Gaylor Electric’s Engineering Department, where he serves as a senior design engineer. With a focus on design engineering, quality assurance, and code compliance, he has earned the highest level of respect from industry professionals alike. John currently serves as an alternate on NFPA 70 Code Making Panel No. 3. In addition, he enjoys sharing his electrical knowledge through education. As an Associated Builders and Contractors instructor, he continues to help grow a new generation of high-performing construction leaders.

