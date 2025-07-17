Code Quiz: Entrance/Exit Requirements for Rooms Containing Electrical Distribution Equipment

Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: When does the room containing electrical distribution equipment require a second entrance / exit?

See answer below.

Answer: When the equipment is rated 1200A or more and is over 6 ft wide.

Explanation: According to the requirements of Sec. 110.26(C)(2), a second entrance is required if the equipment is rated 1200A or more and is over 6 ft wide.

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]