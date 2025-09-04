Code Quiz: Metal Heating Duct Requirement

Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: True or false? Metal heating duct is never permitted to be installed above a 2500A service switchgear.

Answer: False

Explanation: Section 110.26(E)(1) requires the space 6 ft above the switchboard to be free of foreign systems. The duct would be permitted if it is more than 6 ft above it.

