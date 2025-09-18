Code Quiz: NEC Requirement for Receptacle Supplying Shore Power

Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: What is the minimum ampere rating for a receptacle that supplies shore power for a boat?

See answer below.

Answer: 30A

Explanation: According to Sec. 555.33(A)(4), "Shore power for boats shall be provided by single receptacles rated not less than 30A."

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]