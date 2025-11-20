Code Quiz: Electric Ranges Demand Load Requirement

Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: What is the maximum demand load required for ten 14kW household electric ranges?

See answer below.

Answer: 27.5 kW

Explanation: : NEC Table 220.55 Column C has a value of 25kW for ten ranges, this value must be increased 10% per note #1 because the 14kW ranges exceed the 12kW rating of column C.

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]