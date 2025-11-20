Code Quiz: Electric Ranges Demand Load Requirement

Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: What is the maximum demand load required for ten 14kW household electric ranges?

Answer: 27.5 kW

Explanation: : NEC Table 220.55 Column C has a value of 25kW for ten ranges, this value must be increased 10% per note #1 because the 14kW ranges exceed the 12kW rating of column C.

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]

About the Author

John Lupacchino

Senior Design Engineer

John began his career in electrical construction as an apprentice and worked his way through the trade. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. With more than 35 years of experience, he now plays a vital role in Gaylor Electric’s Engineering Department, where he serves as a senior design engineer. With a focus on design engineering, quality assurance, and code compliance, he has earned the highest level of respect from industry professionals alike. John currently serves as an alternate on NFPA 70 Code Making Panel No. 3. In addition, he enjoys sharing his electrical knowledge through education. As an Associated Builders and Contractors instructor, he continues to help grow a new generation of high-performing construction leaders.

