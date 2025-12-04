Code Quiz: Conduit Seals

Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: What is the maximum distance from a circuit breaker enclosure permitted for the seal-off fitting in the conduit?

See answer below.

Answer: 18 in. or as required by the enclosure marking.

Explanation: : According to Sec. 501.15(A)(1), "Conduit seals shall be installed within 18 in. from the enclosure or as required by the enclosure marking."

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]