Code Quiz: PVC Drain Line Requirement

Test your knowledge of the NEC with this challenging question.
Dec. 18, 2025
ID 223093248 © Ahmet Yamak | Dreamstime.com
6939e877c26080448b5f3963 Dreamstime Xxl 223093248

Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: Would a 2 in. PVC drain line be permitted to run across the wall 12 in. below a 6 in. deep 200A electrical panel mounted on the surface of the same wall?

See answer below.

 

 

 

 

Answer: No.

Explanation: : This installation would violate the dedicated equipment space requirements of Sec. 110.26(E)(1).

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]

About the Author

John Lupacchino

Senior Design Engineer

John began his career in electrical construction as an apprentice and worked his way through the trade. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. With more than 35 years of experience, he now plays a vital role in Gaylor Electric’s Engineering Department, where he serves as a senior design engineer. With a focus on design engineering, quality assurance, and code compliance, he has earned the highest level of respect from industry professionals alike. John currently serves as an alternate on NFPA 70 Code Making Panel No. 3. In addition, he enjoys sharing his electrical knowledge through education. As an Associated Builders and Contractors instructor, he continues to help grow a new generation of high-performing construction leaders.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Code Quiz: Metal Heating Duct Requirement
Code Quiz: Conduit Seals
Smarter, smaller, stronger medium voltage
Sponsored
See SureSeT MV in action
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!