Code Quiz: PVC Drain Line Requirement

Based on the 2023 NEC.
Question: Would a 2 in. PVC drain line be permitted to run across the wall 12 in. below a 6 in. deep 200A electrical panel mounted on the surface of the same wall?
Answer: No.
Explanation: : This installation would violate the dedicated equipment space requirements of Sec. 110.26(E)(1).
Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]
