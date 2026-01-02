Code Quiz: Copper Grounding Electrode Sizing

Based on the 2023 NEC.
Question: What is the maximum size copper grounding electrode required for connection to a concrete-encased electrode?
See answer below.
Answer: #4 AWG
Explanation: NEC 250.66 (B) limits the required conductor to #4 AWG copper.
Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected]
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates